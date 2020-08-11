Jumeirah Zabeel Saray receives prestigious Bureau Veritas Label

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Dubai further reinforced its reputation as one of the world’s safest travel destinations with another one of its landmark luxury resorts Jumeirah Zabeel Saray earning the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label. The achievement of the resort by Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding, makes it one of the coveted hotels recognised as compliant with the highest global hygiene standards.

Dubai’s growing reputation as one of the world’s safest destinations is a key driver of increasing international tourism inflows since the emirate reopened to international visitors last month. Stringent new protocols have been put in place across Dubai’s hospitality and tourism sectors to ensure visitors enjoy the highest safety standards and with it, peace of mind.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is the sixth Jumeirah Group property to be awarded the globally respected safeguard label. In May, the Group’s Jumeirah Al Naseem became the first five-star resort globally to receive the prestigious safeguard label. Since then, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf and Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai, as well as Jumeirah Frankfurt Hotel in Germany, were all awarded the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label.

The certification is an important milestone for the resort which is committed to ensuring the safety of guests and employees alike with stringent hygiene practices as well as transparency for peace of mind.

Mahmoud Sakr, Managing Director of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, said, "Over the last few months while guests were keeping safe at home, we have been working actively to ensure that guests’ future stay experiences are memorable, comfortable and safe with us. The world of travel is changing, and we at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray are fully devoted to embracing the new norm with valuable measures implemented in all areas. We place the highest priority on guest wellbeing and safety, and their care and comfort are close to our hearts.'' Bureau Veritas, a world leader in certification services, tests major five-star hotels for procedures to meet regulations and safety practices.