June was hottest month in Bahrain since 1902: BMD

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) MANAMA, 8th July 2019 (WAM) - The month of June 2019 goes on record as the hottest June ever experienced in Bahrain since1902, according to Bahrain Meteorological Directorate (BMD).

In a report published today by Bahrain news Agency, BNA, BMD said the mean temperature of the month was 36.3 C which is 3.9 C above the long-term normal for June and this goes on record as the highest mean temperatures for the month of June since 1902. The old record was 35.7 C in June 2018.

The mean maximum temperature of the month was 40.9 C which is 4.5 C above the long-term normal and this goes on record as the highest mean maximum temperatures for the month of June since 1946. The old record was 40.2 C in June 1999.

During the month Bahrain had 20 days with maximum temperature exceeding 40 C. This goes on record as the highest number of days with maximum temperature exceeded 40 C for June since 1946. The old record was 17 days in June 2006 & 2009.

The highest temperature recorded during the month was 45.3 C which occurred on the 30th June at Bahrain International Airport and this goes on as the seventh highest maximum temperature for the month of June since 1946 at Bahrain International Airport. Note that the highest temperature recorded in Bahrain for June was 46.6 C which occurred on 20th June 2010 at Bahrain International Airport.

The highest temperature recorded in the month at Bahrain International Circuit was 48.

3 C on the 28th and 29th June and at Durrat Al Bahrain was 47.5 C on the 28th June.

The mean minimum temperature of the month was 32.3 C which is 3.5 C above the long-term normal and this goes on record as the second highest mean minimum temperatures for the month of June since 1946 and only exceeded by June 2018 with a record of 32.4 C.

The lowest temperature recorded was 29.7 C set on the 4th June at Bahrain International Airport but recorded 26.9 C on the 23rd June at Durrat Al Bahrain.

The mean relative humidity for June was 41% whereas the mean maximum relative humidity was 64% and the mean minimum relative humidity was 22%.

June 2019 was the second sunniest June since the sunshine records began in 1968 whereby the monthly total hour of sunshine recorded was 371.1 hours and only exceeded by June 2017 with a record of 371.4 hours.

The Northwesterly winds accounted 42% with gusts reaching 33 knots on the 13th and 19th June at Bahrain International Airport but reached 38 knots on the 19th and 20th June at Durrat Al Bahrain. This is due to the seasonal Indian low developed over Northern India, central and southern parts of Pakistan and extended in to the Arabian Gulf leading to Northwesterly winds which is known locally as (Al-Barreh) and established on the 12th June.

Blowing dust reported on the 13th June. Visibility dropped to 1500 meters at Bahrain International Airport.