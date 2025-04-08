Just solution to Palestine issue key to regional stability: Arab Parliament Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, affirmed that over seven decades of turmoil in the middle East have proven that achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause – based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital – is the only gateway to security, stability and peace in the region.

Any attempts to bypass this solution, he warned, are doomed to fail and will only lead to further chaos and instability.

His remarks came during his address at the Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, running from 5th to 9th April.

Al Yamahi stated, “Speaking today of development and social justice for the Palestinian people may seem a luxury, as they are deprived of even the most basic necessities for survival.

The occupation has deliberately imposed a cruel reality: either death by bombing and starvation or forced displacement from their homeland—both of which are crimes against humanity.”

He added that the crimes committed by the occupying forces in Palestine surpass those of the most dangerous terrorist organisations globally. He urged parliamentarians representing the free peoples of the world to assume their responsibility in breaking the shameful silence surrounding the atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people.

Al Yamahi stressed that supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people is not only a political obligation under international charters and conventions but also a moral and humanitarian duty towards a people who, like all others, deserve to live in freedom, peace and security.