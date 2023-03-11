UrduPoint.com

Justice Among People Is Best Solution To Address Today's Global Challenges: Secretary-General Of Muslim Council Of Elders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 09:30 PM

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam has emphasised that justice among people by spreading skills and opportunities is the best solution to address today's global challenges such as the climate crises, the lack of food and water, and the rising number of refugees and migrants as a result of the division, wars, and conflicts that the world is experiencing.

These issues, he added, have made it more difficult for millions of people to live in dignity and have in turn hampered efforts to bring about global peace.

He made the remarks during the session titled, “Migration as a Manifestation of Global Poverty, Inequality, climate change and conflict”, as part of “Global Baku Forum: The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” held in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

During the session, Abdelsalam affirmed that the Mediterranean Sea has become one of the largest mass graves for victims of covert migration and that it is important to invest in the unique capabilities of immigrants.

He noted his preference to the use of “covert migration” instead of “illegal migration” as a better representation of the moral and human rights components connected to the concept of legality that, in many situations, transcend beyond legal requirements.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders called for nations to engage in opportunities presented by global issues that strengthens our resilience in a world where division is growing and threatening global peace.

He emphasised the importance of considering practical solutions to reduce the common risks and challenges that exacerbate migration, while also embracing the cultural diversity presented by migration rather than the risks and dangers it presents.

He noted that many immigrants suffered from Islamophobia and stereotyping due to their religious and cultural backgrounds and that some groups have used inflammatory rhetoric to terrify Muslims, resulting in Islamophobia in various European communities. This, in turn, led to an increase in xenophobia, which hampered the positive assimilation of some immigrants' into their new societies.

Judge Abdelsalam noted that under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Muslim Council of Elders has strived to combat hate speech, intolerance, discrimination and Islamophobia while promoting the positive integration of Muslims into their societies through various initiatives and projects. This, he noted, falls in line with the values stipulated within the Document on Human Fraternity which was co-signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam and His Holiness Pope Francis in February 2019 under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

