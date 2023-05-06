Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) The first Juventus Clinic dedicated to coaches outside Europe will take place in Dubai in November 2023, providing a unique opportunity for coaches in the UAE to understand and gain insight into the Juventus methodology.

The clinic will cover an array of topics, including technical insights, performance and sports psychology, in addition to theoretical lessons and on-field observations, with the help of the Juventus Academy Dubai staff and players.

All activities will be focused on players in the 13 to 17 year-old age group. Following a final evalutaion, each coach will be presented with a Juventus Academy certificate.

On this occasion, the Juventus Academy in Dubai, which was recently named the Best Football – the only Academy in the middle East, was given the opportunity to inform the audience present of its various activities, including the Juventus Training Experience, Juventus Academy World Cup, Juventus Training Experience Elite, the Juventus’ Legend Visits as well as their participation in the city’s official football league DOFA, organised by the Dubai Sports Council.

Furthermore, the teams from Dubai that will participate in the Juventus Academy World Cup that takes place in Turin from 12th to 16th June were also presented. These players have been selected by Juventus coaches and represent the highest level of football in the local academy.

Ahmed Salem Al Mahri welcomed the Italian star Barzagli, representatives of the Juventus club and academy, and representatives of local clubs, and said, “The Dubai Sports Council is always keen to cooperate with the private sector in developing the sports sector and supporting its investment in various sports fields. We have many international academies that are keen to have a headquarters In Dubai, we are reviewing today a beautiful and successful experience presented by the ancient Juventus club, which is one of the best clubs and has the best academies that trained international players, and the presence of 5 branches of the Juventus Academy in Dubai alone is evidence of its training success.

Juventus Football Club Legend Andrea Barzagli commented, “It’s a pleasure to be here in Dubai to launch this new coaching clinic that I strongly believe will be beneficial for the education of allparticipants. To improve a player’s development,it’s crucial to also focus on the coach’spreparation, following a method that can help each coach improve their skills and transmit these to the young players, both on and off of the field. A method that includes not onlytechnical development, but which is alsocentred on the life of the young player, working holistically around his education and growth.”

Mohammed Lajam, Chairman of FFG Sports Management, said, “We are very proud to host the first Juventus Coaching Course outside Europe. This has been a reward for the Academy range of activities since 2015. This project is alligned with the vision of Dubai Sports Council to continue growing the level of coaching in the emirate”.

Fabrizio Puglisi, CEO of FFG Sports Management, added, “The presence of Andrea Barzagli is the cherry on the cake of an extraordinary growth of our Academy activities in Dubai and Sharjah. Together with our team we are committed to contiune growing this outstanding project with our usual passion and competence.”

Davide Fornaca, Juventus Academy Manager, stated, “We’re very proud to be here, especially with the collaboration with Dubai Sport Council. We’ve always believed in coaching education and thanks to this opportunity we are enthusiastic to start this new project for the first time outside Europe.”