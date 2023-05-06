UrduPoint.com

Juventus Continues Growth In Dubai With Coaching Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) The first Juventus Clinic dedicated to coaches outside Europe will take place in Dubai in November 2023, providing a unique opportunity for coaches in the UAE to understand and gain insight into the Juventus methodology.

The clinic will cover an array of topics, including technical insights, performance and sports psychology, in addition to theoretical lessons and on-field observations, with the help of the Juventus Academy Dubai staff and players.

All activities will be focused on players in the 13 to 17 year-old age group. Following a final evalutaion, each coach will be presented with a Juventus Academy certificate.

On this occasion, the Juventus Academy in Dubai, which was recently named the Best Football – the only Academy in the middle East, was given the opportunity to inform the audience present of its various activities, including the Juventus Training Experience, Juventus Academy World Cup, Juventus Training Experience Elite, the Juventus’ Legend Visits as well as their participation in the city’s official football league DOFA, organised by the Dubai Sports Council.

Furthermore, the teams from Dubai that will participate in the Juventus Academy World Cup that takes place in Turin from 12th to 16th June were also presented. These players have been selected by Juventus coaches and represent the highest level of football in the local academy.

Ahmed Salem Al Mahri welcomed the Italian star Barzagli, representatives of the Juventus club and academy, and representatives of local clubs, and said, “The Dubai Sports Council is always keen to cooperate with the private sector in developing the sports sector and supporting its investment in various sports fields. We have many international academies that are keen to have a headquarters In Dubai, we are reviewing today a beautiful and successful experience presented by the ancient Juventus club, which is one of the best clubs and has the best academies that trained international players, and the presence of 5 branches of the Juventus Academy in Dubai alone is evidence of its training success.

Juventus Football Club Legend Andrea Barzagli commented, “It’s a pleasure to be here in Dubai to launch this new coaching clinic that I strongly believe will be beneficial for the education of allparticipants. To improve a player’s development,it’s crucial to also focus on the coach’spreparation, following a method that can help each coach improve their skills and transmit these to the young players, both on and off of the field. A method that includes not onlytechnical development, but which is alsocentred on the life of the young player, working holistically around his education and growth.”

Mohammed Lajam, Chairman of FFG Sports Management, said, “We are very proud to host the first Juventus Coaching Course outside Europe. This has been a reward for the Academy range of activities since 2015. This project is alligned with the vision of Dubai Sports Council to continue growing the level of coaching in the emirate”.

Fabrizio Puglisi, CEO of FFG Sports Management, added, “The presence of Andrea Barzagli is the cherry on the cake of an extraordinary growth of our Academy activities in Dubai and Sharjah. Together with our team we are committed to contiune growing this outstanding project with our usual passion and competence.”

Davide Fornaca, Juventus Academy Manager, stated, “We’re very proud to be here, especially with the collaboration with Dubai Sport Council. We’ve always believed in coaching education and thanks to this opportunity we are enthusiastic to start this new project for the first time outside Europe.”

Related Topics

Football World Sports Education Europe UAE Dubai Sharjah Young Salem Turin Middle East June November 2015 From Best Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

33 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

48 minutes ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

1 hour ago
 Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise mini ..

Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise ministers

1 hour ago
 PSCA rewards 95 outstanding performers

PSCA rewards 95 outstanding performers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.