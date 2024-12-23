Kairouan Festival concludes 9th edition activities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Department of Culture in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in Tunisia, has wrapped up the ninth edition of the Kairouan Festival of Arabic Poetry. This three-day celebration of creativity took place at the House of Wisdom in Carthage, the historic capital of Tunisia.

The closing ceremony was attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs for the department, along with poet Jamila Al Majri, who serves as the Director of the House of Poetry in Kairouan.

In his closing speech, Al Owais said that the renewed cultural gathering reflects the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Tunisia. He also highlighted the festival's significant role in the Tunisian and Arab literary landscape, noting that it inspires further collaborative cultural efforts.

Al Owais noted that the House of Poetry in Kairouan promotes joint cultural projects between the UAE and Tunisia.

He emphasised that this initiative signifies an important advancement toward exploring new cultural opportunities, reinforcing the long-standing cultural partnership between Sharjah and Tunisia. This partnership includes events such as the Sharjah Narrative Forum and Cultural Honouring Forum.

At the House of Wisdom in Tunisia's capital, a literary symposium accompanying the festival transported the audience back to the origins of Arabic poetry. During this event, Dr. Munsif Al Wihabi and Dr. Munsif Bin Abdul Jalil shared their insights.

Poets attending the Kairouan Festival of Arabic Poetry have affirmed that Arab poetry houses have become a true haven for poets, thanks to their vibrant cultural activities. They highlighted that the House of Poetry in Kairouan has become a significant destination for poets not only from Tunisia but across North Africa.

Participants expressed their heartfelt appreciation for Sharjah, recognising it as a nurturing hub for Arab creatives.