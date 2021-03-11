UrduPoint.com
Kalima Commences Translation Of ‘Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) The Kalima Project for Translation at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has commenced translation of the award-winning book ‘Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow’ by Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, which has already been translated into more than 50 languages and sold 7.5 million copies.

The book predicts the fate of the world in the near future, when ancient myths are coupled with technologies that have tremendous capabilities, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and genetic engineering.

Prof. Harari is a well-known historian, philosopher and author, and is one of the most influential thinkers in the world. His published titles include ‘Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind’, ‘21 Lessons for the 21st Century’ and ‘Sapiens: A Graphic History’. His books have been translated into 60 different languages and sold more than 27.5 million copies worldwide.

