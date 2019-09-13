UrduPoint.com
Kalima Signs Translation Agreements For Russian Literature

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:15 PM

The Kalima Project, an initiative by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, signed several translation agreements with Russian publishers during its participation at the Moscow International Book Fair, MIBF

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) The Kalima Project, an initiative by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, signed several translation agreements with Russian publishers during its participation at the Moscow International Book Fair, MIBF.

Under these agreements, the Kalima project will translate more than 20 books written by Russian classical and modern authors, and publish them in Arabic for the first time. The agreement also includes Russian children’s books. The list includes; "Selection of Modern Russian Stories" by Sergey Sharvonov, "Selection of Writers from North Caucasus and Volga District" by Kanta Ibragimov and Erina Ermakova, "Stigal" by Kanta Ibragimov, in addition to children’s books from leading Russian institutions and publishers such as Fish, KompasGuide, Nastia i Nikita, and others.

Kalima also signed agreements with translators who are based in Russia. All books will be translated and then published at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, which will be held 15th to 21st April, 2020.

"These agreements reflect the productive participation of DCT Abu Dhabi at the Moscow International Book Fair," said Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director, National library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi. "Our involvement saw a series of successful seminars and workshops take place, all of which promoted the role of Abu Dhabi regionally and internationally, simultaneously strengthening our cultural and economic relations with international publishers and exhibitors, while introducing our leading cultural projects.

"Under this agreement, DCT Abu Dhabi will translate and publish the agreed books in time for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. This will only enrich the event and strengthen Russia’s participation as next year’s Guest of Honour, whilst also providing book enthusiasts with an extensive variety of titles."

Saeed Hamdan, Director of the Publishing Department at DCT Abu Dhabi, stated, "By signing these new agreements with Russian publishers, Kalima continues to build new relations and cooperate with different cultures. The Kalima initiative marks a new horizon for Arab readers, who can now explore classical and modern Russian literature, as well as children's literature. All books were carefully chosen to be translated and introduced to the widest possible readership base.

"Kalima continues to support Arabic translations into all languages. We carefully select the best books, attract and support the best translators, and create a database that will help them in their work. These agreements will open the door for future collaborations with Russia."

