Kalima Translation Project, Johannes Gutenberg University celebrate 10-year partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Kalima Translation Project - an initiative of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi - together with the Faculty of Applied Translation, Linguistic and Cultural Studies at Johannes Gutenberg University, Germersheim, hosted an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the signing of their Cooperation Agreement.

Hosted with support from the UAE Embassy in Germany, the celebration was held on the faculty grounds of the university and featured several cultural activities and workshops. The event started with the inauguration of a book fair showcasing Kalima translations of German publications, gifted by Kalima to the University’s library.

Professor Dr. Michael Schreiber, Dean of the Translation Studies College, and Professor Dr. Andreas Kilitat, Director of the German Literature Institute, gave welcome speeches.

Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, delivered a speech underlining the importance of continuing the cooperation between Kalima and the university, and invited the university to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Following the welcome event was a conference titled ‘Literary Exchange between the Arab World and Germany,’ featuring elite professors and translators including Dr.

Ali Bin Tamim, Secretary General of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

Bin Tamim noted that "the outputs of the 10-year agreement between Kalima and the university are a model of fruitful cooperation between authors and translators on the one hand, and German publishers on the other.

"This agreement has produced qualitative and inspired translation, from studies to creative texts targeting adults, youth and children. This indicates a sound, objective choice of titles coupled with a deliberate translation process, together providing Arab readers with meaningful content and more chances to close the literary gap with Germany and the Arab world, adding value to the Arab library and providing a deeper understanding of creativity," he added.

The accompanying workshops were attended by a number of German translators and literary scholars.

The conference offered insights into three topics, including the importance of cultural and literary exchange and translation and relevant challenges. It also discussed ways to drive and expand the translation and publishing movements and the exchange between the UAE and Germany.

Kalima Translation Project has translated over 1,000 titles from 15 languages, of which 133 titles were translated from German.