ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) A book exhibition in Abu Dhabi will offer up to 75 percent discounts on books. Kalima, the translation project of the Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Mushrif Mall, will be organising the exhibition titled ‘Kalima Encourages Reading’ from 5th to 20th October.

Aimed at promoting books and a love of reading amongst children and the general public, the exhibition will offer discounts of up to 75 percent on books, according to a DCT Abu Dhabi press release issued on Friday.

The event will stimulate cultural dialogue between the different communities of Abu Dhabi through Kalima’s translated publications from more than 13 international languages.

The exhibition will serve as a cultural platform to learn about the latest publications of Kalima Translation Project and highlights the importance of books and reading and their essential role in human development and openness to other cultures.

"These exhibitions build on our efforts at DCT Abu Dhabi to support the book industry in the region, and contribute to encouraging younger generations to learn and discover more about other cultures, and the accomplishments of their writers and authors throughout history," said Saeed Hamdan Al Tuneiji, Publications Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi.

He added, "Through offering great discounts on a variety of notable publications for all age groups, we are making books accessible to everyone while catering to diverse literary tastes."

The exhibition also seeks to inspire a revival in the popularity of print books, especially amongst younger people who, due to technological advancements, are increasingly purchasing e-books, said the press release.