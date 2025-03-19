Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children residing in Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its efforts to empower underprivileged children and uphold their right to read, and in line with UAE “Reading Month,” Kalimat Foundation (KF), a UAE-based non-profit organisation, has donated 400 Arabic-language books to Palestinian children residing in Emirates Humanitarian City (EHC) in Abu Dhabi.

This donation took place during a visit to the city, led by Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Vice President of Kalimat Foundation board of Trustees, where she was hosted by Mubarak Falah Al Qahtani, the official spokesperson for Emirates Humanitarian City, in the presence of Amna Al Mazmi, Director of Kalimat Foundation, members of the foundation’s team, and representatives from Multiply Group, the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company that generously funded the donation.

The donation falls under the ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative, which seeks to ensure children’s access to knowledge and support their educational journey. As part of this initiative, portable libraries filled with a variety of books catering to different age groups were donated, alongside the organisation of engaging activities that included interactive workshops, recreational events, and cultural sessions. The visit welcomed 50 children aged 6 to 10, aiming to instill a love for reading and foster their intellectual and cultural development.

This initiative reflects Kalimat Foundation’s commitment to ensuring children have access to books and the opportunity to continue their educational and cultural development, particularly in environments that require special support. It also reinforces Emirates Humanitarian City’s role as a comprehensive humanitarian model, providing a fully integrated living environment for displaced individuals from crisis and conflict zones worldwide, while addressing their educational, cultural, medical, and recreational needs.

As part of the donation, two portable libraries were gifted to the school at Emirates Humanitarian City, containing 200 Arabic-language books, along with a portable library for the nursery, which includes 100 Arabic books.

Additionally, 100 extra books were gifted directly to children who participated in an interactive reading session led by journalist and children's book author Samia Ayish, who took them on a journey through the book “Aashat Al-Sheen”, published by Kalimat Group.

The visit also included a generous contribution from Sahar Wahbeh, creative designer and founder of “Dumyé”, who gifted the nursery children handmade customized dolls, and conducted a doll-making workshop for the school children, providing them with an opportunity to unleash their creativity, nurture their sensory skills, and enhance their ability to communicate and innovate within an engaging educational environment.

Commenting on the initiative, Amna Al Mazmi, Director of Kalimat Foundation, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting Palestinian children affected by the war on Gaza. She said: “At Kalimat Foundation, we take pride in contributing to the UAE’s vision, which places education and knowledge at the heart of its development efforts, believing that building human capacity is the cornerstone of building societies. Providing access to education for underprivileged children is not merely a humanitarian duty but an investment in a brighter future. We firmly believe that every child has the right to access knowledge and cultural resources, no matter the challenges they face.”

This latest contribution builds upon Kalimat Foundation’s long-standing commitment to supporting Palestinian children, and previously, the foundation has made notable efforts through its Ara Initiative, providing accessible books for blind and visually impaired children within Palestine. Furthermore, the foundation’s “Stitching Hope for Gaza” merchandise line, launched in April 2024, has demonstrated ongoing support, with all proceeds dedicated to the “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign. These efforts collectively underscore Kalimat Foundation's dedication to empowering children affected by conflict and disability, fostering education, and preserving cultural identity in deeply challenging circumstances.