Kalimat Foundation Celebrates World Braille Day
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) In celebration of World Braille Day, Kalimat Foundation, a Sharjah-based non-profit organisation, organised activities dedicated to advancing accessibility and inclusion for children who are blind or visually impaired and was hosted in collaboration with Racks Café at their Aljada branch.
Marking the launch of a pioneering initiative to make board games more accessible, this partnership has introduced a collection of games featuring Braille writing and tactile textures that will be available as a more permanent feature at the Café.
In the spirit of accessibility, a specially curated Braille menu has also been implemented during the workshop, allowing children to make personal choices for food and refreshments, and again showing the importance of independence and self-confidence.
World Braille Day, celebrated annually on January 4, honours the legacy of Louis Braille, whose revolutionary tactile writing system has empowered millions worldwide. With approximately 285 million individuals living with major visual impairments globally, including 39 million who are completely blind, Braille remains a cornerstone of literacy and empowerment. However, access to Braille education is still limited, underscoring the urgent need for advocacy and expanded resources.
Amna Al Mazmi, Director of Kalimat Foundation, commented, “World Braille Day allows us to reflect on the essential role braille literacy plays in crafting inclusive societies, and we envision a world where every child has the opportunity to read, learn, and thrive, no matter their abilities.
Our collaboration with Racks Café serves as an inspiration, encouraging other facilities, coffee shops, and community spaces to prioritise accessibility for visually impaired individuals. We urge everyone to follow suit and contribute to creating a more inclusive environment.”
A highlight of the day’s event featured an engaging reading session led by renowned storyteller Samia Ayesh, whose inspiring and entertaining narratives brought themes of achievement and inclusion to life for both blind and sighted children. Throughout the day children actively participated in a selection of accessible board games designed with Braille instructions, creating an environment of joy, equality and camaraderie.
Kalimat Foundation and Racks Café also announced that this selection of games will be expanded in future to cater to more interests and age groups.
A dedicated Braille awareness corner, showcased Braille typewriters and informative displays about Arabic Braille, parting important and interesting information to the community in Aljada. An interactive bookmark-making activity also proved to be a great success, introducing all participants to the fundamentals of Braille literacy.
