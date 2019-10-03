Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaatari camp children in Jordan

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) Continuing the literary spirit of Sharjah as the World Book Capital 2019, and in keeping with its mission to empower refugee children through books, the Kalimat Foundation for Children’s Empowerment, KF, a Sharjah-based non-profit, recently donated 20 libraries comprising 2,000 books to Syrian refugee children living in the Al Zaatari camp in Jordan.

The donation will support community centres at the camp run by Blumont, a community-based organisation dedicated to designing and delivering human development programmes. This contribution is part of KF’s "Pledge a library" initiative launched in 2017 to support Arab refugees and displaced children by improving their access to quality Arabic language books.

During a visit to the camp, the KF organised workshops, reading sessions, recreational and educational activities for children of all age groups, in cooperation with the Kalimat Group and Blumont.

Amna Al Mazmi, Manager of KF, said, "Many children are unable to go to school or have limited access to books because of war and conflict. Our role is to be there for them and support them with books, which play a significant role in changing their lives for the better, enabling them to become influential members and to give back to their countries through what they have learnt. Books are the only means for children to acquire knowledge, the fundamental pillars for building a better future."

Since its inception in 2016, the KF has been engaged in an extensive programme of launching and implementing initiatives that facilitate the provision of public libraries and refugee camps with books. It seeks to give children in disadvantaged areas access to sources of knowledge, in keeping with its dedication to ensuring every child’s right to read.