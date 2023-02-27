Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind and visually impaired community

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) Kalimat Foundation's "ARA Initiative" organised an inclusive discussion circle at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah yesterday to advance the implementation of the "Marrakesh Treaty" provisions administered by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

As the first non-profit in the UAE to obtain a licence under the treaty, Kalimat Foundation (KF) can legally reproduce, distribute and make copies of published works available in accessible formats for the blind, visually impaired, and print-disabled without violating copyright.

The inclusive discussion circle hosted Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, and ARA Initiative’s new sponsors, “Sharjah Charity International” and “Sharjah Islamic Bank”.

It aimed to exchange ideas on the best practices to expand the options of publishing accessible books for blind and visually impaired children and youth and enable them to access knowledge sources.

Journalist Dr. Abdul Salam Al Hammadi, from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, moderated the event with Reem Jassim, Manager of Special Initiatives at Kalimat Foundation, and Dr. Muhammad Mustafa al-Nabali, supervisor of the education system at the Royal academy for the Blind in Jordan.

It occurred in the presence of several representatives of cultural and social entities and institutions, including Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, the Emirates Schools Establishment, Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired, in addition to publishing houses and blind and visually impaired youth, their sighted peers and their parents.

On the sidelines of the discussion, KF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the “Sharjah Charity International” and “Sharjah Islamic Bank” to sponsor ARA Initiative’s new phase and support its efforts to produce and distribute a vast collection of accessible books for the Arab blind and visually impaired children and youth worldwide.

Quenching Print-disabled’s Thirst for Knowledge

In her feedback on the discussion, Sheikha Jameela emphasised the need for collaborative efforts from various entities to provide accessible books to the blind and visually impaired. This is crucial for inclusive education and enhancing the quality of care for children and youth with visual disabilities, aligning with Sharjah's comprehensive vision.

Sheikha Jameela remarked, "Thousands of children and youth who are visually impaired due to health reasons are fully capable of acquiring knowledge and expanding their intellect.

This challenge has motivated many blind individuals to excel in various fields and contribute to community development in the long term."



Amna Al Mazmi, Manager of KF, stated, "Our initiatives to provide greater access to knowledge resources for the blind and visually impaired can have a more significant impact through new partnerships and collaborations with various entities. By doing so, we maximise the potential of the Marrakesh Treaty licence, which allows us to reproduce books in accessible formats and increase the number of books accessible to the blind and visually impaired. We will continue to engage more entities and publishing houses to fulfil children and youth's thirst for knowledge."

Discussion’s results and Uniting Humanitarian Vision

The discussion focused on three main pillars. First, the participants reviewed the books and titles that blind people need. They also discussed the best accessible format that enables the blind and visually impaired to make the most of those books.

Finally, the participants presented ideas and visions on workshops, events and activities targeting that segment to instil a culture of reading in them.

Enhancing Implementation of Marrakesh Treaty Terms and Provisions

During the discussion, several participants suggested ideas that enhance the access to sources of knowledge for the blind and visually impaired, including teaching Braille abbreviations, which would allow the blind and visually impaired to read more books in a shorter time and increase the production of audiobooks to serve the children who lost their sight at an advanced age and were unable to master Braille.

Several participants proposed broadening collaboration efforts to enable visually impaired individuals to access a diverse selection of books, with a particular focus on upper-level students and considering their age and academic level.

They recommended producing printed materials that included stories and biographies of both historical and contemporary figures, which can serve as sources of motivation and inspiration for blind individuals. Adopting these stories could bolster the confidence of visually impaired individuals and equip them with the tools to overcome life's obstacles.

After obtaining the Ministry of Economy’s authorisation to make the most of the terms of the Marrakesh Treaty last year, KF signed three MoUs with the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired, House of Wisdom and Sharjah Public libraries to provide books in accessible formats for the visually impaired.

