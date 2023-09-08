Kalimat launches pop-up stores for its new merchandise line

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) Kalimat Foundation (KF), the Sharjah-based global non-profit, is running pop up stores in two popular malls in Dubai and Sharjah, in order for members of the community to buy from their new product line and support KF’s ‘Pledge a library’ initiative, which empowers under-resourced, forcibly displaced and refugee children worldwide by providing them with quality books and sources of knowledge.

KF’s pop-up stores are located in Al-Zahia City Centre in Sharjah and Mirdif City Centre in Dubai, and feature the new product line carrying the designs of Emirati artist Mohammed Al Mansoori, namely tote bags, hoodies, shirts, notebooks, flasks and other products.

The entire proceeds of this product line will be dedicated to the ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative in order to widen its positive impact on children who are unable to access books and learning due to their pressing circumstances.

This socially-minded community initiative is the fruit of a collaboration forged amongst the Foundation, Majid Al Futtaim and Al Mansoori at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2023, which took place earlier in May.

It reflects on KF’s overarching humanitarian and cultural mission, and supports its endeavours to facilitate the fulfilment of a child’s basic right to reading no matter their circumstances.

Kalimat Foundation’s ‘Pledge a Library’ delivers to underprivileged and forcibly displaced children compact libraries, each containing 100 Arabic language books, as part of the foundation’s commitment to promoting the values of the Arabic language and culture among children. To date, the initiative has spread joy to more than 100,000 Arab children around the world, placing 15,700 quality Arabic language books in their hands, in partnership with 88 educational and non-profit organisations in 22 countries.