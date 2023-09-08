Open Menu

Kalimat Launches Pop-up Stores For Its New Merchandise Line

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kalimat launches pop-up stores for its new merchandise line

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) Kalimat Foundation (KF), the Sharjah-based global non-profit, is running pop up stores in two popular malls in Dubai and Sharjah, in order for members of the community to buy from their new product line and support KF’s ‘Pledge a library’ initiative, which empowers under-resourced, forcibly displaced and refugee children worldwide by providing them with quality books and sources of knowledge.

KF’s pop-up stores are located in Al-Zahia City Centre in Sharjah and Mirdif City Centre in Dubai, and feature the new product line carrying the designs of Emirati artist Mohammed Al Mansoori, namely tote bags, hoodies, shirts, notebooks, flasks and other products.

The entire proceeds of this product line will be dedicated to the ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative in order to widen its positive impact on children who are unable to access books and learning due to their pressing circumstances.

This socially-minded community initiative is the fruit of a collaboration forged amongst the Foundation, Majid Al Futtaim and Al Mansoori at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2023, which took place earlier in May.

It reflects on KF’s overarching humanitarian and cultural mission, and supports its endeavours to facilitate the fulfilment of a child’s basic right to reading no matter their circumstances.

Kalimat Foundation’s ‘Pledge a Library’ delivers to underprivileged and forcibly displaced children compact libraries, each containing 100 Arabic language books, as part of the foundation’s commitment to promoting the values of the Arabic language and culture among children. To date, the initiative has spread joy to more than 100,000 Arab children around the world, placing 15,700 quality Arabic language books in their hands, in partnership with 88 educational and non-profit organisations in 22 countries.

Related Topics

World Dubai Sharjah Buy Reading May From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

G20 Summit begins tomorrow to discuss global issue ..

G20 Summit begins tomorrow to discuss global issues and reach practical solution ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation meet ..

Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation meets Iranian Ambassador to UAE

2 minutes ago
 Munshid Al Sharjah seeks creative vocalists in Jor ..

Munshid Al Sharjah seeks creative vocalists in Jordan

2 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives Iranian Ambassador to UAE

Saqr Ghobash receives Iranian Ambassador to UAE

2 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo awaits its 10 millionth visitor with me ..

Al Ain Zoo awaits its 10 millionth visitor with memorable celebration and specia ..

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for timely elections under Constitut ..

Bilawal calls for timely elections under Constitution

6 minutes ago
Diplomats to engage in dynamic talks hosted by Dep ..

Diplomats to engage in dynamic talks hosted by Department of Government Relation ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE at G20: Exceptional achievements and successfu ..

UAE at G20: Exceptional achievements and successful experiences enhancing its gl ..

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone reiterates firm ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone reiterates firm support for global production ..

1 hour ago
 Nuclear energy can supercharge global clean energy ..

Nuclear energy can supercharge global clean energy transition: ENEC official

3 hours ago
 FO hopes interim Afghan Govt to fulfill its obliga ..

FO hopes interim Afghan Govt to fulfill its obligations

3 hours ago
 Govt to extend all possible support to ECP for hol ..

Govt to extend all possible support to ECP for holding general elections: PM Kak ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East