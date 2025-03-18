‘Kan Yama Kan’ Launches Book Donation Drive For Children In Need
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 01:48 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The Kan Yama Kan (Once Upon a Time) initiative, organised by the UAE board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), is continuing its efforts to collect book donations for children in crisis-affected regions. The initiative seeks to provide high-quality stories to children who struggle to access educational and recreational resources due to difficult humanitarian conditions.
Since its inception in 2015, Kan Yama Kan has successfully gathered and distributed thousands of books to children in need. This year, the campaign continues in collaboration with participating libraries in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, offering multiple locations for book donations.
In Abu Dhabi, contributors can visit public libraries such as Zayed Central library in Al Ain, Al Bahia Library, Khalifa Park Library, Al Wathba Library, and Al Mirfa Library. In Sharjah, donations are accepted at Sharjah Public Library, Khorfakkan Public Library, Kalba Public Library, Dibba Al-Hisn Public Library, Wadi Al-Helou Public Library, as well as the House of Wisdom and Al Falah University.
Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY, highlighted the profound community support the campaign has received over the past decade, “Since its launch ten years ago, Kan Yama Kan has witnessed incredible engagement from individuals who have helped bring books to children deprived of these essential resources.
We encourage everyone to take part this year by donating books that will bring both knowledge and joy to children in vulnerable communities.”
She further emphasised the initiative’s global reach and lasting impact, “This campaign has proven its ability to cross cultural and geographical barriers, reaching children in disaster-stricken regions through continuous collaboration with local and international partners. We take great pride in our mission to nurture a love for reading and learning among children facing adversity. By donating books, we are not just sharing knowledge but also offering them a sense of hope for the future.”
The Kan Yama Kan initiative carefully selects books that offer a balance between education and entertainment, giving children an opportunity to momentarily escape their harsh realities. Through these books, young readers gain a new perspective, emotional support, and a sense of optimism.
With each passing year, the campaign receives growing support from diverse sectors of society, reflecting the UAE’s strong commitment to fostering a culture of generosity and global humanitarian solidarity.
Recent Stories
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi
UAE intends to join World Boxing
UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..
UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-listing1 minute ago
-
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 minutes ago
-
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition2 minutes ago
-
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,0002 minutes ago
-
NASA astronauts head home on SpaceX capsule after drawn-out space station stay2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expansion2 minutes ago
-
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need3 minutes ago
-
Seven dead after Honduras plane crashes into water after takeoff3 minutes ago
-
Emissions from building sector stopped rising for first time since 2020, UN finds3 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary celebration3 minutes ago
-
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi4 minutes ago