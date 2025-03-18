‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The Kan Yama Kan (Once Upon a Time) initiative, organised by the UAE board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), is continuing its efforts to collect book donations for children in crisis-affected regions. The initiative seeks to provide high-quality stories to children who struggle to access educational and recreational resources due to difficult humanitarian conditions.

Since its inception in 2015, Kan Yama Kan has successfully gathered and distributed thousands of books to children in need. This year, the campaign continues in collaboration with participating libraries in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, offering multiple locations for book donations.

In Abu Dhabi, contributors can visit public libraries such as Zayed Central library in Al Ain, Al Bahia Library, Khalifa Park Library, Al Wathba Library, and Al Mirfa Library. In Sharjah, donations are accepted at Sharjah Public Library, Khorfakkan Public Library, Kalba Public Library, Dibba Al-Hisn Public Library, Wadi Al-Helou Public Library, as well as the House of Wisdom and Al Falah University.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY, highlighted the profound community support the campaign has received over the past decade, “Since its launch ten years ago, Kan Yama Kan has witnessed incredible engagement from individuals who have helped bring books to children deprived of these essential resources.

We encourage everyone to take part this year by donating books that will bring both knowledge and joy to children in vulnerable communities.”

She further emphasised the initiative’s global reach and lasting impact, “This campaign has proven its ability to cross cultural and geographical barriers, reaching children in disaster-stricken regions through continuous collaboration with local and international partners. We take great pride in our mission to nurture a love for reading and learning among children facing adversity. By donating books, we are not just sharing knowledge but also offering them a sense of hope for the future.”

The Kan Yama Kan initiative carefully selects books that offer a balance between education and entertainment, giving children an opportunity to momentarily escape their harsh realities. Through these books, young readers gain a new perspective, emotional support, and a sense of optimism.

With each passing year, the campaign receives growing support from diverse sectors of society, reflecting the UAE’s strong commitment to fostering a culture of generosity and global humanitarian solidarity.

