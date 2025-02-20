Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan

KARAKALPAKSTAN, Uzbekistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The project titled “Development of Sustainable Agricultural Production Systems in Degraded Areas of Karakalpakstan,” funded by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), has been recognised as Uzbekistan’s national winner of the Energy Globe Award 2024.

This achievement underscores the project’s critical role in addressing environmental and agricultural challenges caused by the shrinking of the Aral Sea and its alignment with global sustainability goals. The project now qualifies to compete in the International Energy Globe Award – Earth Category in March 2025.

The ADFD-financed project is being implemented by the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) in partnership with the International Innovation Center for Aral Sea Basin (IICAS) and the Karakalpakstan Agricultural Research Institute (KARI) under the patronage of the Ministry of Ecology, Environment Protection and Climate Change and the Ministry of Agriculture in Uzbekistan.

This partnership exemplifies the principles of triangular cooperation, pooling expertise and resources from the Global South to develop and implement sustainable agricultural systems.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, “The recognition of the Karakalpakstan project by the Energy Globe Award is a testament to the power of strategic partnerships and our shared commitment to advancing sustainable development globally.

ADFD is proud to support initiatives that restore degraded ecosystems and empower local communities with the tools and resources to achieve long-term resilience.”

Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director-General of ICBA, remarked, “The recognition of the Karakalpakstan project highlights the transformative power of partnership, innovation, and knowledge-sharing across the Global South in addressing pressing environmental and agricultural challenges. Through this initiative, we are restoring degraded landscapes and equipping local communities, especially women and youth, with the tools and knowledge to secure their livelihoods and shape a sustainable future.”

The project directly benefited 100 farmers who received training in seed production techniques across three demonstration sites in Karakalpakstan, while 58 national scientists were trained in soil, water, and crop management practices to enhance dissemination and sustainability.

Through the evaluation of 30 crop varieties, the project identified eight high-performing varieties—a mix of ICBA-developed and local varieties—for seed multiplication, producing a total of 4 tonnes of seeds for distribution. These outputs have significantly contributed to building local capacity, enhancing agricultural resilience in salt-affected areas, and promoting self-reliance within farming communities.