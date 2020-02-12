ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi has collaborated with Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy, FBMA, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSC, to host the first women's only marathon relay race series, Katching Kosgei.

The event demonstrates NYUAD’s and FBMA’s continuous efforts towards promoting women’s participation at all levels of sports, encouraging them to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

The relay race, supported by Tamkeen, was announced in a joint press conference between NYUAD Athletics and FBMA, which was held on Tuesday, 11th February at Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Katching Kosgei relay race will be taking place on Wednesday, 19th February at 19:00 at NYUAD’s outdoor track, where teams of 20 female runners will be competing to break the fastest female marathon record to date of 2:14:04 hours by Kenyan marathon runner Brigid Kosgei. Runners will be required to run either 200 or 400 meter splits to complete 42.2 km as a team.

Medals will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners at the end of the race.

Intercollegiate Athletics and External Sports Relations Manager at NYUAD Salma Al Busaeedi said, "We are delighted to mark our first partnership with FBMA by launching Katching Kosgei for the first time, and in doing so, we provide a new platform where women across the country come together and collectively compete to break Brigid Kosgei's World record.

This event aligns with NYUAD’s vision to build a healthy community, empower and encourage women participation through our female-only community activities."

FBMA representative, Fatima Al Hammadi, said, "Our previous successes are what motivate us to continue supporting every sport-related activity that involves the UAE female community members; both citizens and residents. What distinguishes Katching Kosgei, notably that it will be the first female-only relay race to take place in Abu Dhabi, is that the event will provide participants an enthusiastic atmosphere, motivating them to compete in team spirit and inspiring many other women to participate in such unique activities."

She added, "With the continued support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, we look forward to launching community events and initiatives in cooperation with NYU Abu Dhabi and Tamkeen."

All participants will receive a race shirt and bag upon arrival. In order to limit the use of single-use plastic water bottles, participants are encouraged to bring a refillable water bottle using available water stations at the premises.

Katching Kosgei will be a women-only participation event, however, male spectators and male event staff will be permitted on the premises.

Women interested in participating in the relay race can register as individuals through the website.