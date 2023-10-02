KATIM to demonstrate mission-critical communication capabilities at OFSEC 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2023) EDGE Group’s KATIM, a leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communication solutions, will exhibit its portfolio of ultra-secure devices and network encryption solutions at the Oman Fire, Safety & Security Exhibition (OFSEC) 2023.

This international event, scheduled to take place in Muscat on October 9 and 10, serves as a crucial venue for the mission-critical communications sector in the GCC and wider middle Eastern region. During the event, KATIM will offer a preview of its next generation secure smartphone which is designed to offer advanced security features and capabilities to meet mission-critical requirements.

KATIM’s participation at OFSEC 2023 is a strategic step aimed at reaffirming their commitment to the mission-critical sectors, including emergency response, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection.

On display at KATIM’s stand will be a range of ultra-secure endpoint devices, including KATIM X2, a 5G ultra-secure smartphone for government leaders, top executives, emergency responders, and individuals and teams working with sensitive information; and KATIM R01, a ruggedised smartphone for critical communications in the harshest field conditions.

KATIM will also showcase its latest network encryptor, KATIM Gateway 9011, which provides advanced post-quantum encryption for sensitive communications and data transfer to counter the growing increase of data-in-transit interference.

Attendees of OFSEC 2023 are invited to visit KATIM at stand F10 to meet their team and learn more about KATIM’s portfolio of secure communication solutions for mission-critical operations.

