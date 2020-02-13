UrduPoint.com
Kauffman Fellows Summit Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) The Kauffman Fellows Summit, an annual summit that brings together venture capitalists from around the world, concluded its four-day event in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the summit took place from 9th to 12th February 2020, marking the first time the event was held in the MENA region.

Over the four days, the event, held at the Dubai Future District, attracted more than 300 venture capitalists, investors, and entrepreneurs from 30 different countries, holding combined assets under management of US$38 billion.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasised that hosting the Kauffman Fellows Summit made it possible for many large investors and entrepreneurs to visit Dubai for the first time. This, he said, allowed them to experience what the city has to offer in terms of world-class infrastructure, an attractive innovation ecosystem for talent and technology to thrive, a unique culture that promotes entrepreneurship, and the sharing of experiences, best practices, success stories and investment opportunities, in addition to an opportunity to learn about the UAE’s national initiatives and strategies.

Belhoul said that during the coming period, the Dubai Future District will witness a set of initiatives aimed at holding new international partnerships and developing future economic sectors that contribute to making Dubai an ideal destination for innovators.

The highlights included the introduction to deep technology, an overview of impact investing, how decision making is impacted by emotions and intuition, navigating generational transitions and partnership changes. AI, healthcare, energy, blockchain, cleantech, fintech, mobility and digital identity where also amongst the topics discussed at the four-day event.

Also, through peer-to-peer learning, fellows came together to share insights on how blockchain and digital assets will transform investing, traits of successful founders, personal brand building, how to run a fund and angel investing. This is in addition to the venture capital and investment ecosystems in both the MENA region and China and the opportunities in such regions.

Throughout their visit, participants also had the chance to visit Dubai’s key attractions and get immersed in the Emirati culture and learn more about what the city has to offer in terms of investment opportunities.

