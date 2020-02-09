UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kauffman Fellowship Summit Kicks Off Tomorrow In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) The Kauffman Fellowship summit is set to commence tomorrow in Dubai, as the emirate fortifies its reputation for convening the world’s top talent to power a knowledge-based economy.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the summit will run until 12th February 2020.

Hosting the summit comes as part of the recently announced Dubai Future District, an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which seeks to support Dubai’s economy through various projects including the provision of a dedicated fund to promising startups and entrepreneurs.

Marking its 25th anniversary, the annual Kauffman Fellowship Summit is set to gather 300 global entrepreneurs, investors and venture capitalists from over 30 different countries to develop a global network and discuss the innovation, business collaboration and investment climate of the middle East and the UAE.

Starting from Monday, the event will feature keynotes, panels, workshops, networking events, and peer-to-peer learning sessions for fellows to discuss ways to ignite economic growth through innovative enterprise in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR.

Founded in 1995 by American pharmaceutical entrepreneur Ewing Marion Kauffman, the Kauffman Fellows Programme is a two-year venture capital fellowship which today boasts 589 fellows across 46 countries, and who have collectively overseen 7,700 deals since the programme’s inception. One hundred firms have been founded by Kauffman Fellows.

As Dubai cements it position as a knowledge-based economy, home to a thriving start-up scene fostered by DFF’s new economy-focused initiatives, hosting one of the world’s most revered venture capitalist programmes stands to advance the emirate’s economic competitiveness and attractiveness to a range of global players with a proven eye for enterprise and entrepreneurship.

[Image Credit: kauffman fellows summit]

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Rashid Marion Enterprise Middle East February 2020 Event From Top

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collabor ..

1 hour ago

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

2 hours ago

FTA issues ‘Basic Tax Information Bulletin’ to ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme completes 4 ..

2 hours ago

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.