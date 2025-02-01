Open Menu

Kayan Wellness Festival Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The Kayan Wellness Festival, an event that aims to promote holistic health and balance between mind, body, and spirit, kicked off today on the shores of A Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi.

The festival is organised by Burjeel Holdings, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, and LinkViva, and will continue until February 2nd.

The festival enhances Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for wellness and health tourism, by organising distinguished events that contribute to providing an ideal environment for relaxation and rejuvenation, and improving mental and physical health in line with the UAE's vision to raise the quality of life and well-being of society and visitors.

The festival hosts a select of international experts in the fields of wellness and self-development, including Indian guru Sadhguru who presents sessions on achieving inner balance and peace, and Mo Gawdat, a former Chief Business Officer at Google X.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sadguru praised the UAE's role in supporting human well-being and promoting yoga practices in the region, emphasising the country's remarkable transformation from a barren desert to a global commercial and cultural centre, which has made it a magnet for people from all over the world, whether in the fields of business, culture, or tourism.

He praised the great attention that the United Arab Emirates pays to well-being, considering that this approach is a great and wonderful step, the ultimate goal of which is the well-being of man.

Sadhguru touched on the environmental changes that the Emirates has witnessed, noting that the weather in the country has become ideal, and stressed that no one would have believed that this desert land could be transformed into such a prosperous place in this way.

Regarding yoga, Sadhguru affirmed that yoga is not limited to physical exercises as many people think, but rather is a comprehensive concept that refers to the union between a person and everything around him, and said: "If you breathe, then you are in yoga because this is the union," explaining that yoga includes an awareness of the deep connection between a person and the surrounding environment.

Related Topics

India Weather World Google Business UAE Abu Dhabi Man United Arab Emirates February Event All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

1 hour ago
 Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 marty ..

Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..

1 hour ago
 Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping ..

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..

2 hours ago
 Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

3 hours ago
 Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

3 hours ago
UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

3 hours ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

3 hours ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

3 hours ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

3 hours ago
 Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects ..

Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East