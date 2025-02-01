Kayan Wellness Festival Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 01:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The Kayan Wellness Festival, an event that aims to promote holistic health and balance between mind, body, and spirit, kicked off today on the shores of A Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi.
The festival is organised by Burjeel Holdings, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, and LinkViva, and will continue until February 2nd.
The festival enhances Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for wellness and health tourism, by organising distinguished events that contribute to providing an ideal environment for relaxation and rejuvenation, and improving mental and physical health in line with the UAE's vision to raise the quality of life and well-being of society and visitors.
The festival hosts a select of international experts in the fields of wellness and self-development, including Indian guru Sadhguru who presents sessions on achieving inner balance and peace, and Mo Gawdat, a former Chief Business Officer at Google X.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sadguru praised the UAE's role in supporting human well-being and promoting yoga practices in the region, emphasising the country's remarkable transformation from a barren desert to a global commercial and cultural centre, which has made it a magnet for people from all over the world, whether in the fields of business, culture, or tourism.
He praised the great attention that the United Arab Emirates pays to well-being, considering that this approach is a great and wonderful step, the ultimate goal of which is the well-being of man.
Sadhguru touched on the environmental changes that the Emirates has witnessed, noting that the weather in the country has become ideal, and stressed that no one would have believed that this desert land could be transformed into such a prosperous place in this way.
Regarding yoga, Sadhguru affirmed that yoga is not limited to physical exercises as many people think, but rather is a comprehensive concept that refers to the union between a person and everything around him, and said: "If you breathe, then you are in yoga because this is the union," explaining that yoga includes an awareness of the deep connection between a person and the surrounding environment.
