UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Ambassador Proud Of UAE's Mission To ISS, Taking Off From Baikonur Cosmodrome

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE's mission to ISS, taking off from Baikonur Cosmodrome

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The upcoming mission of the Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, to the International Space Station reflects the UAE’s overall progress, according to Madyar Menelikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE.

He also expressed his pride at the launch of the mission from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The team travelling to the station, which also includes Oleg Skripushka, Team Leader, and Jessica Mir, Aviation Engineer, will travel into space on 25th September on Soyoz MS-15.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Menelikov noted that the historic launch will be attended by senior officials from Kazakhstan.

"We would like to congratulate the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the occasion of this historic mission to the international space station," he said, while noting the mutual cooperation between the two countries in the space sector and their future collaboration with Russia.

Regarding a joint committee meeting between the two countries to be hosted by Abu Dhabi, he noted, "We thank the UAE for hosting this meeting, where we shall discuss important cooperation topics between our friendly countries in many areas, including in commerce, the economy, investment, education, culture, renewable energy and space."

"We are looking forward to more cooperation between our countries," he added, while noting that the total value of Emirati foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan has reached US$2 billion.

Related Topics

Education Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Kazakhstan September Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

1 hour ago

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highli ..

1 hour ago

ADM launches infrastructure project in Al Bahyah

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree for municipal councils ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council organisational structure appr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.