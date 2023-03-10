Kazakh Consul-General in Dubai discusses commercial cooperation with several companies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 10th March, 2023 (WAM) – Rawan Gomabek, Consul-General of Kazakhstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, held a meeting with representatives of various international companies and local entrepreneurs in coordination with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, Gomabek aimed to expand cooperation with the companies operating in Dubai, attract foreign direct investments to Kazakhstan, and explore available investment and trade opportunities in various sectors.

He also highlighted his country's stable legislative environment, ongoing economic recovery process, and economic reports on vital sectors.

The company representatives expressed their interest in expanding their businesses in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. They called for the facilitation of financial and banking procedures to strengthen their cooperation

They also highlighted their pride and appreciation for cooperating with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.