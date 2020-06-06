UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh President Receives UAE Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Kazakh President Receives UAE Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, who recently ended his tenure as UAE Ambassador to the Central Asian country.

Nazarbayev thanked Al Jaber for his valuable contributions to further strengthening relations between the two countries during his term of duty, which spanned three and a half years and witnessed several milestones, including the establishment of a mutual visa waiver.

"You are a dear friend of our country, and I'm certain we will keep up the cordial relationship between us," the Kazakh President told Al Jaber.

Al Jaber expressed his honour and pride for having served the UAE in a friendly country like Kazakhstan, where, he said, he has "indelible and wonderful memories." He thanked the Kazakh President and government for all the support he received during his tenure.

Nazarbayev asked Al Jaber to convey his warm regards to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Kazakhstan Visa All Government Asia

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

4 hours ago

Boy electrocuted while lifting kite from electric ..

1 hour ago

Webinar titled 'Time for Nature' held to mark Envi ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.