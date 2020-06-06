Kazakh President Receives UAE Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, who recently ended his tenure as UAE Ambassador to the Central Asian country.

Nazarbayev thanked Al Jaber for his valuable contributions to further strengthening relations between the two countries during his term of duty, which spanned three and a half years and witnessed several milestones, including the establishment of a mutual visa waiver.

"You are a dear friend of our country, and I'm certain we will keep up the cordial relationship between us," the Kazakh President told Al Jaber.

Al Jaber expressed his honour and pride for having served the UAE in a friendly country like Kazakhstan, where, he said, he has "indelible and wonderful memories." He thanked the Kazakh President and government for all the support he received during his tenure.

Nazarbayev asked Al Jaber to convey his warm regards to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.