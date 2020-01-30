Kazakh President visits Dubai International Financial Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC.

The President was greeted by Essa Kazim, DIFC Govenor and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, where a meeting was held to discuss the financial services sector and potential opportunities within the UAE and Kazakhstan.

An exclusive DIFC crystal gate was presented to the President of Kazakhstan by Essa Kazim as a token of appreciation for the visit.