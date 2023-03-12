Kazakhstan is set to export over 9 million tons of grain and flour in 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) ASTANA.12th March, 2023 (WAM) – Kazakhstan is set to export over 9 million tons of grain and flour this year, Azat Sultanov, Director of the agriculture department, said.

‘’Traditionally, we export 6.

7 million tons of grain and 1.5-2 million tons of flour. Last year, we exported a record 13.2mn tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent,'' said Sultanov as quoted by Kazakh international news agency (KAZINFORM).

He went on to add that the export geography remained unchanged.