UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan To Implement Softer Second Lockdown To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Kazakhstan to implement softer second lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Kazakhstan will close some non-essential businesses, limit travel between provinces, cut public transit hours of operation and ban public gatherings for two weeks starting from 5th July, Reuters quoted the government as saying on Thursday.

The measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the Central Asian country may be tightened or extended later, the cabinet said in a statement.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan May July From Government Cabinet Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, North Macedonian counterpart ..

46 minutes ago

Total of 77.92% of Russians Back Constitutional Am ..

20 minutes ago

China Appoints Secretary General of Hong Kong's Ne ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Maritime Affairs committed to uplift f ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistani Army Refutes Reports About Alleged Extra ..

20 minutes ago

Death toll from Myanmar jade mine landslide rises ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.