Kazakhstan to implement softer second lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Kazakhstan will close some non-essential businesses, limit travel between provinces, cut public transit hours of operation and ban public gatherings for two weeks starting from 5th July, Reuters quoted the government as saying on Thursday.

The measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the Central Asian country may be tightened or extended later, the cabinet said in a statement.