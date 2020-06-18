UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan To Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions As Outbreak Worsens

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:00 PM

Kazakhstan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens

ALMATY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Kazakhstan will close shopping malls, markets and parks in major cities on June 20-21 and make additional hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients, Reuters quoted the Central Asian nation's government as saying on Thursday.

The government said the restrictions were needed due to a worsening of the outbreak there. It also ordered all provinces of the country to broaden their coronavirus testing.

The spread of the virus has accelerated in the nation of 19 million since it ended a nationwide lockdown last month. Kazakhstan reported about 23,000 cases as of Friday, with 100 deaths, up from about 5,000 cases at the end of its lockdown.

