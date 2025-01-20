Kazan To Honour Winners Of BRICS And SCO Young Leaders Award
KAZAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Kazan is preparing to host the BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award, scheduled to take place from 24th to 26th January. This international event aims to identify talented youth and recognise their contributions to socially significant fields. tv BRICS is the international media partner of the event.
Participants from Brazil, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, and South Africa will compete for the top honours in five categories: "Media Influencer of the Year", "Social Entrepreneur of the Year", "Public Diplomacy Related Project", "Researcher of the Year", and "Eco-Initiative of the Year".
The competition places special emphasis on initiatives related to sustainable development goals, scientific discoveries, and socially impactful projects. Among the participants are influencers with audiences numbering in the thousands, as well as creators of projects and research that are driving advancements in technology, ecology, and education.
According to Dilbar Sadykova, Chairperson of the academy of Youth Diplomacy, interest in the event continues to grow each year.
This year, over 400 applications have been submitted, with 40 candidates vying for each available spot.
"It is gratifying to note that applications are not only coming from representatives of BRICS and SCO countries but also from young people in other nations, which underscores the significance of this platform and the desire of young leaders to make their mark through international collaboration. Russia's chairmanship of BRICS and the globally attention-grabbing BRICS summit held in Kazan have played a particularly important role in this," Sadykova said .
The winners will be announced during a grand ceremony marking the Republic of Tatarstan’s "Student of the Year 2024" award, which recognises outstanding students in higher education programmes.
The event is organised by the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, with support from the SCO Centre for Public Diplomacy, the Ministry of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan, and the Republic’s Student League.
