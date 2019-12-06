UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya’s Runners Win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UAE Dominates Elite Wheelchair Category

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 07:45 PM

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UAE dominates elite wheelchair category

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) Kenya’s Reuben Kipyego and Vivian Kiplagat secured emphatic victories in the second ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on Friday morning.

The elite wheelchair category was won by Emirati Ayed Al Ahbabi in a time of 1:51:12 followed closely by fellow countrymen, Husain Al Mazam and Ali Al Saadi.

The event attracted over 16,500 professional and novice runners who took part in the second ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon across four race categories – 42k, 10k, 5k and 2.5k – and were able to take in the capital’s iconic landmarks including Emirates Heritage Village and Qasr Al Hosn. In a special awards ceremony held outside the headquarters of the marathon’s title sponsor, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, the event’s trophies were presented to first, second and third place male and female finishers in the 42k, 10k and wheelchair races. All participants who took part also received a congratulatory medal.

Kipyego, the 23-year-old Kenyan, made marathon history, starting as the pacemaker to take first place in a time of 2:04:40, smashing his personal best set earlier in the year at the Buenos Aires Marathon by 38 seconds.

In an extraordinary athletic display, Kipyego ran a negative split, running faster in the second half of the race than the first. He was followed one minute and 41 seconds later by fellow Kenyan Joel Kimurer who also broke his personal best by well over a minute with a time of 2:06:21. The marathon’s third place award went to Ethiopia’s Fikadu Teferi Girma who secured a time of 2:09:16.

Vivian Kiplagat stormed to victory in a time of 2:21:11, setting another new personal best, shaving over a minute off the time set in her victory at the Milano Marathon earlier this year. She was followed two minutes 52 seconds later by Ethiopia’s Wude Yimer Ayalew who crossed the line in 2:24:03. The marathon’s third place award went to Ethiopia’s Yeshi Chekole Kalaya who secured a time of 2:24:28.

Ethiopians, Teresa Nyakola Gela and Sintayehu Tilahun Getahun, were victorious in the male and female 10k race respectively with times of 28:05 and 32:47, followed by second place male and female finishers, Andrew Kwemoi and Joselyn Brea and third place finishers Noaman Elassaoui and Zenash Bekele Mamo.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Oil Buenos Aires Marathon Split Male Event All Best Race

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

55 minutes ago

Australian Electoral Commission Lacks Power, Resou ..

7 minutes ago

German Social Democratic Co-Leader Criticizes NATO ..

7 minutes ago

Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister

7 minutes ago

Chinese skaters on form at World Cup Short Track i ..

7 minutes ago

Orange Line Metro Train's trial run on 10th

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.