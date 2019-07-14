UrduPoint.com
Kerala's Chief Minister Lauds UAE’s Humanitarian, Development Initiatives In India

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:15 PM

KERALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, has praised the UAE’s humanitarian and development programmes in India for supporting the victims of last year’s floods in Kerala.

This came during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and government of Kerala, under which the ERC will fund and build housing units for the affected and a centre for motherhood and childhood in the state, worth AED10 million.

Vijayan extended his thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as Emirati people.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation and head of UAE delegation currently visiting India, and Kerala state official.

The MoU aims to establish a framework of cooperation between the two parties and to carry out projects that will help achieve their goal of providing stability for Indian families affected by the floods, which displaced about 1.4 million people.

In a press statement, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed that the authority's projects are being implemented upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership, and are being monitored by Sheikh Hamdan.

He also highlighted the ERC’s commitment to its responsibilities towards friendly countries, noting the strong ties between the UAE and India, and the close coordination between the ERC, the local government and the UAE Embassy in implementing these projects.

Kerala's Chief Minister lauded the development efforts of the ERC, led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, in rebuilding areas damaged by the floods.

