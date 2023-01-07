Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives early on Saturday, after making extensive concessions, Reuters reported.

McCarthy's victory in the 15th ballot saw him win at last on a margin of 216-212, bringing an end to the deepest congressional dysfunction in over 160 years.

He was able to be elected with the votes of fewer than half the House members only because six in his own party withheld their votes.