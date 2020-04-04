Key landmarks illuminated in blue to mark World Autism Awareness Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) Several institutes and departments in the UAE responded to the request of the Ministry of Community Development to light the key landmarks in blue to symbolise the World Autism Awareness Day which falls on April 2nd each year, and is celebrated this year under the theme of "Transition to Adulthood".

The ministry is very keen annually to organise a series of educational and awareness initiatives and events on this occasion, including the lighting of several key landmarks and government buildings in blue, as part of the efforts to support people of determination, their families and care providers based on the role of the community development role and awareness of this disorder.

The list of key landmarks illuminated on April 2nd to mark World Autism Awareness Day include: Burj Al Arab, Marina Bridge 5, Al Qarhoud Bridge, Tolerance Bridge in Dubai, Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi, Flag Island in Sharjah, Al Fujairah Citadel, Hazza Bin Zayed Club in Al Ain, and Al Nasr Club in Dubai.