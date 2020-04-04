UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Key Landmarks Illuminated In Blue To Mark World Autism Awareness Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

Key landmarks illuminated in blue to mark World Autism Awareness Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) Several institutes and departments in the UAE responded to the request of the Ministry of Community Development to light the key landmarks in blue to symbolise the World Autism Awareness Day which falls on April 2nd each year, and is celebrated this year under the theme of "Transition to Adulthood".

The ministry is very keen annually to organise a series of educational and awareness initiatives and events on this occasion, including the lighting of several key landmarks and government buildings in blue, as part of the efforts to support people of determination, their families and care providers based on the role of the community development role and awareness of this disorder.

The list of key landmarks illuminated on April 2nd to mark World Autism Awareness Day include: Burj Al Arab, Marina Bridge 5, Al Qarhoud Bridge, Tolerance Bridge in Dubai, Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi, Flag Island in Sharjah, Al Fujairah Citadel, Hazza Bin Zayed Club in Al Ain, and Al Nasr Club in Dubai.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah April Government Arab

Recent Stories

34 Multan Electric Power Company employees get pro ..

20 minutes ago

Second corona case reported from Shangala; Male nu ..

20 minutes ago

Hungary makes parties, foreign firms, banks pay fo ..

20 minutes ago

Russian, Serbian Military Experts Agree on Anti-Co ..

20 minutes ago

SP Aisha Butt asks citizens to use mask

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi businesses can now access all ADDED comm ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.