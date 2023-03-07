UrduPoint.com

KEZAD, Emtelle Sign Build-to-Suit Deal To Develop $50m Manufacturing Facility

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 12:45 PM

KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop $50m manufacturing facility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group and Emtelle, a global manufacturer of passive fibre-optic network solutions, today signed an agreement to build one of the world’s largest facilities for the manufacture of fibre optic ducting and pre-connectorised solutions.

Emtelle will invest approximately US$50 million in three phases of manufacturing. The building, located on a 48,000 sqm land plot, will be leased under a Build-to-Suit agreement with KEZAD.

The facility will allow Emtelle to expand its manufacturing capacity of microducting, bundled ducting and pre-connectorised solutions for fibre-optic networks, turbocharging network deployment both in the region and worldwide from this hub in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement is the latest step in the expansion of Emtelle in the middle East, following the acquisition and rebrand of AfriPipes Middle East in 2021. Emtelle is also undertaking a major expansion into North America with the opening of a manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of KEZAD Group, said, “The UAE has always been at the forefront of technological advancement in the region. Emtelle’s establishment of its central global hub in Abu Dhabi speaks volumes of KEZAD’s ability to connect businesses to the world.

Today, we are proud to be at the beginning of an era where digital connectivity of the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region will be made in KEZAD.”

Tony Rodgers, CEO of Emtelle Group, said that opening the new KEZAD manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi aligns perfectly with Emtelle's strategic direction, noting that, “it significantly shortens the supply chains and guarantees both existing and new customers the security of supply.”

“In addition, the expansion allows countries across the Middle East and Asia to significantly enhance their networks at rapid speed, whilst meeting the unprecedented increased demands for pre-connectorised, blown fibre and ducted solutions," he added.

Sanjay Nischal, Managing Director (Middle East & Asia Pacific) at Emtelle Group, stated that this facility will export 95% of its manufactured products globally, leveraging the end-to-end infrastructure presented to Emtelle by KEZAD.

The Emtelle facility is the second Build-to-Suit agreement that KEZAD has signed. In November 2022, KEZAD Group broke ground on the UAE’s Largest E-Commerce Fulfilment Centre for noon.com

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East Hub November From Agreement Asia Million

Recent Stories

What is Shab-e-Bara’at and why it is important?

What is Shab-e-Bara’at and why it is important?

4 minutes ago
 Regional decision making in the region is the need ..

Regional decision making in the region is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez ..

11 minutes ago
 Plea moved to IHC challenging non-bailable arrest ..

Plea moved to IHC challenging non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan

43 minutes ago
 UAE, Morocco enhance cooperation in combatting mon ..

UAE, Morocco enhance cooperation in combatting money laundering, terrorism finan ..

48 minutes ago
 Info Minister criticizes PTI Chief for his constan ..

Info Minister criticizes PTI Chief for his constant refusal to appear in courts

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.