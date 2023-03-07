KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop $50m manufacturing facility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group and Emtelle, a global manufacturer of passive fibre-optic network solutions, today signed an agreement to build one of the world’s largest facilities for the manufacture of fibre optic ducting and pre-connectorised solutions.

Emtelle will invest approximately US$50 million in three phases of manufacturing. The building, located on a 48,000 sqm land plot, will be leased under a Build-to-Suit agreement with KEZAD.

The facility will allow Emtelle to expand its manufacturing capacity of microducting, bundled ducting and pre-connectorised solutions for fibre-optic networks, turbocharging network deployment both in the region and worldwide from this hub in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement is the latest step in the expansion of Emtelle in the middle East, following the acquisition and rebrand of AfriPipes Middle East in 2021. Emtelle is also undertaking a major expansion into North America with the opening of a manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of KEZAD Group, said, “The UAE has always been at the forefront of technological advancement in the region. Emtelle’s establishment of its central global hub in Abu Dhabi speaks volumes of KEZAD’s ability to connect businesses to the world.

Today, we are proud to be at the beginning of an era where digital connectivity of the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region will be made in KEZAD.”

Tony Rodgers, CEO of Emtelle Group, said that opening the new KEZAD manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi aligns perfectly with Emtelle's strategic direction, noting that, “it significantly shortens the supply chains and guarantees both existing and new customers the security of supply.”

“In addition, the expansion allows countries across the Middle East and Asia to significantly enhance their networks at rapid speed, whilst meeting the unprecedented increased demands for pre-connectorised, blown fibre and ducted solutions," he added.

Sanjay Nischal, Managing Director (Middle East & Asia Pacific) at Emtelle Group, stated that this facility will export 95% of its manufactured products globally, leveraging the end-to-end infrastructure presented to Emtelle by KEZAD.

The Emtelle facility is the second Build-to-Suit agreement that KEZAD has signed. In November 2022, KEZAD Group broke ground on the UAE’s Largest E-Commerce Fulfilment Centre for noon.com