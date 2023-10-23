KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Advanced Petro Services for facility in KEZAD Musaffah

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2023) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) Group, the integrated trade, logistics, and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi announced the signing of a land lease agreement with Advanced Petro Services (APS), a leading provider of specialised services in the energy industry.

KEZAD’s world-class industrial ecosystem is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and services, which perfectly supports Advanced Petro Services’ 24,000 sqm facility.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of KEZAD Group, said, “Advanced Petro Services has a stellar reputation in the industry, and we are pleased to facilitate this expansion. The growth of this company reflects our aspirations of fostering industrial growth and innovation in Abu Dhabi. With its cutting-edge solutions and industry expertise, APS is well-positioned to make a significant impact within KEZAD and the broader Abu Dhabi industrial landscape.”

The expansion is an indication of the health of the Abu Dhabi economy and the dedication of APS to furthering its operations within the thriving industrial sector of the emirate.

Rajesh Nair, CEO of Advanced Petro Services said, “Since our inception, we have been dedicated to forging partnerships with global technology providers, aiming to bring their expertise to our region.

Our efforts align with national goals, including achieving carbon-neutral targets, navigating energy transitions, and meeting sustainability requirements, all while focusing on key areas such as COP28, in which the UAE has played a leadership role. We firmly believe that our partnership with KEZAD will enable us to collectively pursue the objectives of this great nation and the energy industry at large.”

As an acclaimed business partner, APS aims to constantly build upon its legacy which is grounded in the confidence conferred on them by their clients. Additionally, the company aims to strategically enhance the MENA region’s energy industry, with a particular focus on the United Arab Emirates. In collaboration with its international partners, APS intends to further invest in manufacturing facilities capable of meeting the specific needs of the energy sector. This includes the production of modular skids, EPF systems, various other process skids, custody metering skids, and the integration and assembly of telecommunication systems.