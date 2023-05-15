UrduPoint.com

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding To Collaborate On Polished Water Processing And Distribution

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distribution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, and Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company (SWS), have signed a framework agreement under which they will cooperate on the development and operation of a pilot polished water plant, as well as polished water distribution to industries in KEZAD Musaffah.

The partnership aims to enhance the circular economy and sustainable water solutions in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

The signing ceremony took place at the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi, where the agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of SWS Holding, and Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, in the presence of a number of senior management members from both parties.

A number of industrial clients within KEZAD Musaffah would greatly benefit from the availability of polished water. By filtering and treating the Treated Sewerage Effluent (TSE), it will remove additional impurities and contaminants, generating non-potable water suitable for industrial use. This state-of-the-art Polishing plant offers industries cost-effective access to premium recycled water, reducing reliance on potable water sources.

As an increasingly sustainable water management solution, it helps lower the carbon footprint of many industrial sectors and promotes environmental consciousness. This initiative will preserve potable water for the burgeoning UAE population and propel the nation toward its sustainability objectives.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Ahmed said, "The Polished Water Plant is a sustainable solution that will deliver a significant amount of usable water to clients daily, adding great value to the existing industrial sector and supporting the vision of our wise leadership in providing environment-friendly solutions for industry. Such measures are necessary as we look for ways to support industry viability while aligning with our government’s vision for economic diversification.”

Al Shamsi stated, “The partnership between KEZAD and SWS leverages our combined potential to advance the UAE’s sustainability ambitions, particularly through developing and operating the state-of-the-art TSE Polishing plant. Together, we will pioneer innovative, low-carbon water solutions that promote water circularity and optimise operations. Our commitment to supporting customers and partners enables us to create value for communities, protect our invaluable ecosystems, and contribute to the UAE's 2030 Green Agenda.”

SWS Holding, jointly with KEZAD Group, will supervise the development and operations of the polishing plant, capable of treating a 20,000 m3 influent daily. Through the partnership, the parties will conduct a series of feasibility studies and technical site visits to enable manufacturing industries to access cost-effective recycled water.

Related Topics

World Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi SITE Tokyo Stock Exchange Congress From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

6 minutes ago
  COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

35 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

36 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

41 minutes ago
 JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protes ..

JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protest against SC

1 hour ago
 SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.