KEZAD Group Wins UN Investment Promotion Award For 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 01:15 PM

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group has won the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2023 for promoting investments in the energy transition.

The Award, received by Mohamed Ghareeb Al Hosani, Chief Experience Officer of KEZAD Group, at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, recognises KEZAD Group’s commitment to sustainable development and its efforts to attract investments in renewable energy and other clean technologies.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities and Free Zones of AD Ports Group, said, “Climate change and its impact is a major consideration for AD Ports Group as we develop Abu Dhabi’s standing as the fountainhead of economic and industrial development in the middle East in line with the direction and aims of the leadership of the country.

In this decisive decade for climate action, the UAE aims to unite the world towards an agreement on bold, practical, and ambitious solutions to the most pressing global challenge of our time at COP28, being held next month.”

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, KEZD Group, said, “It is quite an honour to be recognised for promoting sustainable investments in energy transition by UNCTAD and the World Investment Forum.

At KEZAD Group, we are developing new enabling infrastructure for companies to further improve their sustainable practices, including transitioning to greener and cleaner energy sources.

Our efforts are aligned with the direction from our leadership on sustainable development, and our focus remains steadfast on creating a better world for our future generations.”

UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 13 urges all stakeholders to “take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts”. Investment in climate change is broadly categorised into climate change mitigation investments, supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through cleaner or more efficient energy technologies, and climate change adaptation investments, improving resilience and helping adapt to the externalities created by climate change.

