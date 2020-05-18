KFED trains 1,260 entrepreneurs through 15 free virtual training courses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, announced that it has successfully conducted 15 free specialised, virtual training courses for 1,260 Emirati male and female participants in April 2020, in line with the fund’s efforts to spread the culture of entrepreneurship and encourage the owners of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The number of participants who attended the courses grew from 92 in March to 1,260 in April, reflecting an overwhelming response to the initiative.

The virtual training courses organised by the KFED in April 2020 focused on important specialised topics, such as insights on how to establish an investment business model for projects and prepare an integrated action plan, in addition to courses on how to generate simple financial ideas.

The courses further highlighted the importance of early response to crises and the impact of social media on the success of projects, while introducing the participants to the basics of e-commerce as a business model.

Mohammad Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of KFED, emphasised the fund’s commitment to consolidate its role and position as a leading organisation which promotes the culture of entrepreneurship and empowerment of SMEs, particularly in light of the current conditions where the spread of COVID-19 requires innovative ways and means to ensure the provision of services and the need to encourage potential entrepreneurs in the UAE.

Al Shorafa added that the high demand for virtual training courses in light of the COVID-19 situation facilitated the KFED’s success in implementing the training and qualification programme. The free remote training sessions witnessed an unexpectedly large turnout, which encouraged the authorities concerned to continue their efforts to spread the culture of entrepreneurship.

He stated that the fund intends to continue implementing new training programmes that cater to the requirements of the knowledge economy and add value to the SME sector, driven by its success during the past years in qualifying entrepreneurs, enhancing their expertise and knowledge, and refining their capabilities in project management.

The chairman further pointed out that the fund is currently working to address the economic and social impact of COVID-19 through the provision of financial support, consultation, training and other services that would boost the SME sector.