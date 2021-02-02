UrduPoint.com
Khaled Al Tameemi Appointed Vice Governor Of CBUAE

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Khaled Al Tameemi appointed Vice Governor of CBUAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) Khaled Mohammed Balama Al Tameemi has been appointed as Vice Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) effective 1st February 2021, according to an announcement of the Bank.

Al Tameemi has over 30 years of experience in various prestigious entities and authorities; including being a board member in the Central Bank, General Pension and Social Security Authority, as well as the Emirates Integrate Telecommunications Company (du).

Additionally, he had previously held the position of Executive Director of the Real Assets Department at Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

Al Tameemi will oversee the execution of the CBUAE vision of promoting monetary and financial stability towards sustainable economic growth through effective supervision.

