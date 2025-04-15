Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine cluster

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the launch of the Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster, an initiative spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The cluster aims to elevate Abu Dhabi’s life sciences ecosystem, cementing the emirate’s position as a pioneering hub for medical innovation, pharmaceutical industries, and biotechnology.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that investing in medical innovation remains a national priority that continues to receive full support from the leadership. This commitment is reflected in advancing healthcare projects that leverage cutting-edge biotechnology and AI solutions to enhance quality of life across society.

Launched during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, the HELM cluster will serve as an integrated platform for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of cutting-edge biotechnology, the development of new medicines, MedTech and digital health solutions.

By advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing, establishing an AI ecosystem hub and accelerating innovation, while attracting leading global healthcare companies in advanced medical technologies and genomics, the cluster lays the groundwork for medical breakthroughs that will redefine preventative care, drug efficacy and human longevity.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said, “The Abu Dhabi Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster represents a transformational step in Abu Dhabi’s economic strategy, reinforcing our commitment to fostering an ecosystem where scientific research, innovation and commercial viability intersect. The cluster will provide global and local stakeholders with a wide range of solutions, including access to cutting-edge technologies, world-class infrastructure and progressive regulatory frameworks. By creating a globally competitive life sciences hub, we are not only accelerating economic growth, but we are also ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of developing breakthrough technologies that will benefit humanity at large.”

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “The launch of Abu Dhabi’s Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster is a bold leap forward in how the world delivers healthcare.

We are not just investing in infrastructure, we’re investing in human potential, in breakthroughs that will redefine longevity, and in solutions that will reach far beyond our borders. This is where innovation meets impact.”

The new cluster aims to solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in healthcare innovation while supporting the emirate's economic diversification. The cluster is projected to contribute more than AED94 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP, attract investments exceeding AED42 billion, and create approximately 30,000 new jobs by 2045.

Badr Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said, “The Abu Dhabi Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster is a game-changer for the life sciences industry. This cluster is built to remove barriers, accelerate breakthroughs and create a seamless path from discovery to global impact. With world-class infrastructure, AI-driven research, and progressive regulations, it offers biotech and life sciences companies a competitive advantage unlike anywhere else. More than an investment in healthcare, our cluster partners are investing in the future, providing innovators with the resources, partnerships and support they need to redefine medicine.”

The cluster is the third in a series of economic clusters launched by ADIO to accelerate the emirate’s economic diversification and reinforce its leadership in future-focused industries. It follows the successful launch of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster in 2023, which is advancing the commercialisation of future mobility platforms, such as electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft and the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster in 2024, which is tackling global food security and water sustainability challenges. These initiatives reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global innovation hub that is shaping the industries of the future.

With the launch of this new cluster, Abu Dhabi reaffirms its commitment to advancing life sciences and biotechnology, accelerating progress in global healthcare. By integrating advanced scientific research and innovative medical technologies into its comprehensive ecosystem, Abu Dhabi is reshaping the healthcare landscape, while delivering transformative solutions to regional and international healthcare challenges.