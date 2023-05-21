UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Arrives In Malaysia On Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia on official visit

KUALA LUMPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, today arrived in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on an official visit.
H.H.

Sheikh Khaled was received by His Royal Highness Prince Hassanal Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Pahang; and YB Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry bin Abd Kadir, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy.


Sheikh Khaled is being accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

Recent Stories

Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economi ..

Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economic impact and attracts 23,500 h ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

31 minutes ago
 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences t ..

32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collec ..

Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collections of gold, jewellery

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banne ..

Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banned under CITES Convention

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan Prog 2022-2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.