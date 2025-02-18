Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends 2nd Day Of IDEX And NAVDEX 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the second day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 21st February 2025.

At IDEX 2025, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured several UAE pavilions, where he was briefed on the latest innovations, advanced technologies and defence solutions developed by Emirati talent and experts in the defence sector.

His Highness expressed his pride in the achievements of national companies, institutions and Emirati professionals in the defence industry, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its global leadership in this field.

His Highness underscored the importance of sustaining efforts to enhance national defence capabilities, drive progress and ensure ongoing advancements in this vital sector, which is a key pillar of national security and comprehensive sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also toured NAVDEX 2025 and reviewed the latest advances in naval defence technologies, including warships, combat vessels, frigates, maritime defence systems and cutting-edge unmanned naval technologies, such as autonomous vessels and smart maritime equipment, which are shaping the future of global naval security and defence.

His Highness underscored NAVDEX’s role as a strategic platform that brings together leading companies and entities specialising in maritime security and defence solutions to showcase the latest innovations and advanced systems, empowering national companies and professionals with the latest insights in the sector to drive continued progress in the UAE’s defence and maritime security sectors.

