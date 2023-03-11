UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has attended the Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat.

The event, organised by Abu Dhabi Government, aimed to promote creative leadership and further strengthen cooperation

During his visit, His Highness met with senior officials and government leaders and was briefed on the activities and sessions that took place during the event, which was attended by more than 50 director generals and undersecretaries from across Abu Dhabi Government.

In addition to enhancing collaboration, the Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat provided a platform for exchanging knowledge, highlighting government priorities and strategies, and empowering Abu Dhabi Government leaders to continue delivering the emirate’s vision and strategic objectives.

