Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan Majlis Barzat Abu Dhabi

Published March 12, 2025

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Barzat Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis, Barzat Abu Dhabi, organised by Abu Dhabi Media Office at Qasr Al Hosn.

H.H.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings and blessings with attendees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to grant the UAE, its leadership, government and people continued prosperity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Barzat Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen collaboration, reinforce communication among Abu Dhabi government leaders and employees, and provide them with opportunities to meet and exchange ideas outside the work environment, contributing to a positive atmosphere within the government ecosystem by achieving work life balance.

Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Media Government Ramadan

