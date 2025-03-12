- Home
- Middle East
- Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Barzat Abu Dhabi
Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan Majlis Barzat Abu Dhabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis, Barzat Abu Dhabi, organised by Abu Dhabi Media Office at Qasr Al Hosn.
H.H.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings and blessings with attendees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to grant the UAE, its leadership, government and people continued prosperity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Barzat Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen collaboration, reinforce communication among Abu Dhabi government leaders and employees, and provide them with opportunities to meet and exchange ideas outside the work environment, contributing to a positive atmosphere within the government ecosystem by achieving work life balance.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute
Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties
Car lifter arrested in injured condition
IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal
Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection
More Stories From Middle East
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Barzat Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity2 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet46 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group47 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joint cooperation1 hour ago
-
Positive energy, pragmatic actions needed to drive global growth, rise of AI: Dr. Sultan Al Jaber3 hours ago
-
Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to cut off electricity in Gaza4 hours ago
-
UAE President receives phone call from Uzbek President4 hours ago
-
Four Palestinians martyred in West Bank, Gaza4 hours ago
-
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Asteroid Belt4 hours ago