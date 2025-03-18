Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary celebration

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the 10th anniversary celebration of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.



The event was attended by a number of senior officials and a distinguished group of global healthcare leaders. During the event, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s journey and achievements were highlighted, along with its role in advancing the UAE’s healthcare sector.

H.H.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance that the UAE leadership places on the health sector, as well as research and development in this vital field. H.H. highlighted the leadership’s ambitious vision to enhance the quality of healthcare and achieve further excellence in medical innovation, noting that this commitment supports efforts to further establish Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination, capable of attracting major international healthcare organisations and institutions.

H.H.

also praised the role of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in advancing the ongoing development of the emirate's health sector, highlighting its contributions through the provision of world-class medical services, adoption of the latest medical innovations and technologies, attraction of international talent and expertise, and enhancement of the medical research and development ecosystem.

His Highness reaffirmed that these efforts further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a key healthcare destination at both regional and global levels.

The anniversary celebration showcased Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s legacy as an extension of the 100-year world-renowned Cleveland Clinic health system.

A tribute video showcased the hospital’s transformative journey, emphasising the cutting-edge medical advancements it has introduced to the region and its contributions to enhancing excellence in clinical and patient care standards.



Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “In marking this momentous anniversary, we are celebrating His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his bold vision in bringing world-class, complex care to the UAE and his ambition to serve the urgent needs of his people.

In just 10 years, his vision has turned into a reality that is delivering for all, shaping healthcare in the region and influencing change globally. Looking ahead, with the medical, clinical, technological and research advances being made by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, it is set to help define the future of healthcare to ensure a healthier, more resilient world.”

Dr Tom Mihaljevic, President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, said: “In my opinion, there is no comparison in the history of healthcare for what Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has achieved in only 10 years.

We have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that Cleveland Clinic care can change lives anywhere in the world.”

Dr Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “In the past 10 years, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has redefined healthcare in the region by delivering world-class expertise, pioneering innovations, and compassionate care at the heart of the UAE.

This achievement is the result of visionary leadership, the trust and confidence of our patients, and the tireless commitment of our remarkable caregivers. As we celebrate this milestone, we are focused on an ambitious future, pushing the boundaries of medical excellence, transforming more lives, and building a sustainable healthcare legacy for generations to come.”

