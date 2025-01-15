- Home
Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Dialogue Sessions Of Heads Of State, Government As Part Of First Day Of ADSW Summit 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the dialogue sessions of heads of state and government on the first day of the ADSW Summit 2025, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
During the sessions, Sheikh Khaled welcomed esteemed presidents, prime ministers, and dignitaries and emphasised the significance of these discussions in proposing innovative recommendations and solutions to advance collective global efforts in sustainability and climate action.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed highlighted the central role of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) as a platform to foster global dialogue, share ideas and exchange expertise on leading sustainability practices by gathering experts and specialists in this vital sector.
He underscored the importance of leveraging advanced innovations and artificial intelligence technologies to develop effective solutions for addressing environmental challenges and driving progress towards climate neutrality.
The sessions included a keynote address by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, titled Toward a New Development Paradigm: Resilience, Growth and Sustainability. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan also delivered a keynote speech, titled Uzbekistan: Green Energy and Innovation Hub on the Ancient Silk Road.
Additional addresses featured Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, who delivered a speech titled Rwanda's Digital Transformation: Pioneering Africa's Sustainable Future, and Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland, who spoke on Technological Innovation and its Role in the Global Sustainability Agenda.
The day also included two dialogue sessions. The first, ASEAN's Interconnected Future: Linking Energy, Trade and Prosperity, featured Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Executive Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Fund for Nature - Presidential Court. The second session, From Policy to Practice: Harnessing International Connections for Sustainability, featured the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand.
ADSW is a premier global event that brings together senior industry leaders, experts and specialists from across the world. The event takes place until 18th January and aims to strengthen international collaboration and coordinate global efforts to develop innovative and effective solutions to achieve global climate action goals. By encouraging the adoption of sustainable practices and advancing investment in innovation and clean technology, ADSW seeks to ensure a more sustainable future for generations to come.
