Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends inauguration of SCAD’s Insights and Foresights platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the inauguration of the Insights and Foresights Platform, launched by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The platform uses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) data analysis technologies to support policy making and future planning.

Using statistical data, the platform will provide interactive data dashboards, analytical models and simulations to enable decision makers within Abu Dhabi Government to study the impacts of various policies on areas of the economy and society. It will also support the efficient use, management and integration of resources across government. In addition, the business community will be empowered to plan their strategies based on accurate statistical data.

The new platform requires data to be collected from government and private sector organisations, and utilises advanced algorithms to support automated data collection.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC) in the presence of chairmen and directors-general of government entities in Abu Dhabi. During the event, attendees were briefed on the Insights and Foresights platform’s features and objectives.

Sheikh Khaled commended SCAD’s efforts to build the technologically advanced platform and highlighted the importance of capitalising on its potential to support proactive policy making and future planning. He also praised the potential of collective data sharing to provide rich insights and meaningful predictions.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director-General of the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, said, "The Insights and Foresights Platform, which is built using latest AI-guided analytics and insight tools, is expected to spark a new wave of data revolution. The platform is anticipated to open economic, social and scientific horizons.

"The platform produces statistical analysis and insights to build smart ‘what-if’ analysis reports and simulates scenarios using AI that can anticipate future change-related impacts on the economic, social and service sectors."

He added, "The platform is an enabling tool for our leaders, decision makers and planners. It provides a high quality service for businesses, scientific institutions and the population of Abu Dhabi that develops user-centric, transparent, and up-to-date analytics."