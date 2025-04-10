Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mansour Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi wedding reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended a wedding reception hosted by Staff Lieutenant General Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al-Alawi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Defence, for the marriage of his son Mansour to the daughter of Rashid Obaid Rashid Al Kalbani.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held at Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.