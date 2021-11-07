UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Opening Ceremony Of World Jiu-Jitsu Championship In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:45 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 7th November 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attended on Sunday the opening ceremony of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, taking place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed sports City, until 11 November.

The UAE team has already collected multiple medals at the competition, increasing their chances of qualifying for The World Games 2022 in the US.

